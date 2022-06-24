Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic want £4m Liverpool ace, Rangers put £15m price tag on star, Hearts take ex-Celtic striker on trial, Hibs close to double signing, No Aberdeen move for rival's top scorer

Quite a few clubs up and down the league have been trying to get their squad business done early which has meant for a busy start to the transfer window.

Here is all the latest news and speculation from around the SPFL:

Ex-Celt on trial at Hearts

Hearts have taken a former Celtic forward on trial with a view to signing the player for the club's B side. The Capital outfit will field a second string side in the Lowland League and have taken the chance to run the rule over Jaden Ferguson with a view to linking up with Steven Naismith's side. Robbie Neilson said: “Naisy's just having a look at him. He trained with us yesterday, now he'll stay with the B team squad. We need to recruit for that area so there'll probably be a few tralists coming in over the next couple of weeks for that group.” (Evening News)

Morelos price tag set

Rangers will demand £15million for Alfredo Morelos. The Colombian, as he has been in most transfer windows, has been strongly linked with a move away from Ibrox. Both Sevilla and Besiktas have been mentioned as possible destinations. Rangers have not received a bid for their talisman who is in the final year of his contract. (The Scotsman)

Liverpool defender linked with Celtic

Scottish football's latest news and transfer speculation. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Celtic have set their sights on Liverpool defender Ben Davies. The centre-back is available this summer as he doesn’t feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans. A previous target of Celtic, Davies moved to Anfield in the mid-season transfer window in 2021. He has yet to play a game for the club, however, and spent last season with Sheffield United. It is reported Liverpool want £4million for the left-sided centre-back, who could fill the void left by Liam Scales and provide competition in defence, with Middlesbrough also credited with an interest. (Liverpool Echo)

McGeady set to sign for Hibs - and another

Aiden McGeady will undergo a medical at Hibs on Friday ahead of signing for the Easter Road club. The experienced winger will once again link up with manager Lee Johnson following their spell at Sunderland. He is expected to join up with the squad for their pre-season trip to Portugal when they leave on Sunday. The Irishman could be joined by another new arrival with Hibs looking to conclude business with a striker target. (The Scotsman)

Rangers ace on EPL clubs shortlist

Brighton and Hove Albion have put Rangers star Glen Kamara on a shortlist of players to replace Yves Bissouma who has joined Tottenham Hotspur. The Finn impressed for the Ibrox club in their run to the Europa League final. The Seagulls’ director of football is former Rangers player and coach David Weir. However, they could face competition from Germany with RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt also touted as possible options for Kamara who faced the Bundesliga duo in Europe last season. (90min)

Hibs striker surplus to requirements

As players come into Hibs, others are leaving. Christian Doidge has been told he can find a new club despite signing a new deal in November last year. The striker was linked with a January move to Dundee and has since been touted as a possible signing for Dundee United who are now managed by former Hibs boss Jack Ross. The Welshman is understood to be keen to stay in Scotland. Goalkeepers David Mitchell and Matt Macey have already left the club, as has Paul McGinn, while Darren McGregor has joined the Hibs development squad as player/coach. (The Scotsman/Various)

Aribo could exit

Rangers are 'confident’ they can make a significant profit if they sell Joe Aribo this summer. The Nigerian midfielder is into the final year of his contract and has interest from the Premier League with the likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace mentioned as possible in some reports as interested parties. It is understood the club are relaxed about his contract situation. (Joshua Barrie/Rangers Review)

Boyce not heading to Dons

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has played down talk of interest in Hearts striker Liam Boyce. The Dons have signed North Macedonian forward Bojan Miovski for more than £500,000 and Goodwin is looking to add more attacking options to his squad but the Northern Irishman, who top scored art Tynecastle Park last season, is unlikely to be an option. Goodwin said: “I still think we need another striker, but that might be a younger one, maybe even a loan striker. Liam Boyce isn't one that's on our radar.” (The Scotsman)

No Pittodrie move for striker