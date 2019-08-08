Scottish football transfer latest: Rangers to beat Celtic to Premier League winger, Pakrhead side pull out of left-back deal after Tierney's £25m Arsenal move, Hearts close to signing, Kilmarnock eye Inter starlet

Have your say

It has been a tremendously busy day north and south of the border as the transfer window closed for clubs in the top two tiers in England.

As Premier League clubs spent well over a billion pound and Championship clubs try to shoulder in on the money it had a drip-down effect in Scotland. A number of players were linked with moves and some did move, namely Kieran Tierney. The good news for Scottish club is that the window remains open until September. Find out all the latest news involving Scottish clubs and players below.

Rangers' hopes of signing the Liverpool winger have been ruled out by Liverpool who maintain he won't be loaned out despite no one signing him before the English deadline.

Rangers Kent hopes fade

Kieran Tierney signs for Arsenal

The Scotland international finally completed his £25m move to Arsenal where he signed a long-term deal.

Brandon Barker to Ibrox?

The ex-Hibs winger is set to reject Celtic and sign a permanent deal for Rangers from Manchester City.

New deal for John McGinn

The former Hibs and St Mirren midfield maestro has signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa. He was interesting Manchester United according to reports.

Inter ace to Rugby Park

Killie want Serie A starlet Ryan Nolan according to reports. The Irishman plays for Inter Milan.

Taylor to Celtic?

The Daily Record report that Greg Taylor may be an option to replace Kieran Tierney but no contact has been made with Kilmarnock.

Max Lowe to Celtic?

A fee had been agreed with Max Lowe, who spent last season with Aberdeen. But Celtic pulled the plug with another option interesting the club, according to the BBC's Stefan Bienkowski.

Aberdeen add defender

Aberdeen have signed versatile defender Zak Vyner on a season-long loan from Bristol City.

Hearts near midfielder

Loic Damour is close to joining Hearts, according to the Evening News. A loan deal has been agreed with Cardiff City with the player open to a move north.

Moore leaves

Hearts youngster Lewis Moore has left the club on loan, joining Falkirk.

Kane back to Dens

Kane Hemmings has returned to Dundee on a three-year deal.

Saints misery

Not only have St Johnstone missed out on Kane Hemmings. The deal to bring Stevie May back from Aberdeen is also dead.

The Ginger Ramos

David Bates is set to complete a move to Sheffield Wednesday. The ex-Rangers defender will move from Hamburg where he spent last season.

No Morelos move

Reports this morning had Rangers rejecting a £10m offer from West Brom for Alfredo Morelos. The Championship club have signed Charlie Austin for £4m.

Change of mind

Celtic changed their mind on full-back Romain Perraud. The player reveals there was contact before they pulled out of a deal.

