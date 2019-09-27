Scottish Football RECAP: Celtic defensive blow, Leigh Griffiths update, the lie Rangers ace told Steven Gerrard, Livingston star hits back at criticism, Betfred Cup details

The Scottish football season has truly ramped up. Games are coming thick and fast. League action returns after midweek Betfred Cup games with European fixtures next week.

Celtic defensive blow

Neil Lennon has confirmed defender Jozo Simunovic could face up to four months out.

The centre-back had surgery on his knee earlier this month to clean it up.

"It was a clean-up and he knows what to do for his rehab and we are just discussing maybe if he can go away for a few weeks and do his rehab at home.

"He is alright, it is a blow for us and the player. He felt it was a necessity and thankfully it is not a micro-fracture again, which is a serious operation where you are out for six to eight months.

"He has had a clean-up and obviously we have to tread carefully on his rehab - the sooner we get him back the better."

Neil Lennon gives Griffiths update

The Celtic boss has confirmed the striker is still missing through injury

He said: “He’s injured at the minute. Not only is he out with a thigh strain, he’s got a bit of a virus as well.”

The lie Ryan Kent told Steven Gerrard

Rangers won't be rushing Ryan Kent back into action.

The winger was injured against Livingston as he made his first appearance for the club after signing a permanent deal on transfer deadline day.

The £7m star started the game despite not being 100 per cent fit.

Steven Gerrard said: “We will be sensible with him this time. Ryan is doing everything he can to get back but we need to wait and see how much training he does.

“The last time he told me he was totally fine and 100 per cent ready, he wasn’t!”

Livi hitman responds to criticism

Lyndon Dykes has hit back at criticism of Livingston after their 1-0 loss to Rangers in the Betfred Cup.

Ibrox ace Joe Aribo was injured in an aerial clash with Livi defender Rickie Lamie.

He said: "I do not care what people think. We just do what we are good at and try to get results.

“We work hard and fight together. You do not want to make it easy for teams."

El Hadji Diouf doesn't like Steven Gerrard

El Hadji Diouf did not like his time at Liverpoool and does not like Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The former Ibrox forward, who had a run-in with Celtic captain Scott Brown during his time in Scottish football, criticised the Anfield legend in an interview with FourFourTwo.

He said: "When people say I don't like Gerrard, I laugh, because if I tell you the things he used to say about me to the guys, you wouldn't be able to write it.

"For me, it's all in the past, but I'm not a hypocrite - I know they don't like me, so I also don't like them.

"Look, I say this and they get offended but let's be honest: Gerrard has won nothing for his country."