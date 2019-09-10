Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers winger apologises to Celtic ace, Kilmarnock sign goalkeeper, Italian midfielder yet to decide on Ibrox move, £5m bid rejected for Rangers star, SPFL to be broadcast in Italy

Share this article
0
Have your say

The morning after the gloomy night before as Scotland lost. Again.

The national team's ills will last during Tuesday but such is the apathy which surrounds the country's football side focus will switch to the domestic game by Wednesday morning if it hasn't already done so. Speaking of which, there could be a way back for a forgotten Celtic star, Tommy Wright wants a left back at St Johnstone and there was a £5m bid for a Rangers star. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from the SPFL.

The latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS

The latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS