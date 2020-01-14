Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers will sell ace for '£7m or £8m', Celtic want Leeds United target, Striker told to leave Parkhead, Hearts' attacker offer, Kamara wants Ibrox stay

You can split the January transfer window into two parts, the first being speculation slowly builds, followed by a raft of activity as Scottish clubs release they only have until the end of the month.

It is a fine balancing act for the teams in Scotland as they look to give themselves a boost for the second half of the campaign, while holding onto key individuals. Within that, the league starts up again and the Scottish Cup reaches the fourth round when the big guns enter. We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.