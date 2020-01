It is set to be another busy day within Scottish football with a midweek round of matches on Wednesday and plenty happening in the transfer window.

A host of players could be on the move, while at the same time clubs will be hoping to hold onto key individuals, including Rangers, St Johnstone and Hibs. Hearts made their first signing of the window on Monday and hope more will follow. We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.