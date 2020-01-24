Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers near 24-goal striker deal, Celtic return for midfielder, West Ham to sign £5m Rangers target, Hibs put £1.5m price tag on star

There is just a week to go until the Scottish winter transfer window closes at midnight on 31 January meaning the eagerness to get deals done increases.

Our daily SPFL live blog is here to bring you the latest transfer news and speculation from around Scotland. There is likely to be movement and gossip surrounding Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen and more. The Old Firm's pursuit of a striker has hit the buffers, while Jambos boss Daniel Stendel is hoping to be busy as their Edinburgh rivals attempt to hold onto key individuals. So, make sure to tune in throughout the day as we bring you everything that happens. Don't forget to hit the refresh button or F5 to see the most recent updates: