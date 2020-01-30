Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers interest in EPL ace, Hearts duo to exit, Hibs want Scotland striker, €8m midfield starlet nears Ibrox move, Celtic star 'liked' by Euro giants

The January transfer window is reaching the final stages with the hours, minutes and seconds until it closes at midnight on Friday for Scottish clubs.

It leaves teams with little time to finalise the business they need to get done. With the clock against them, it only ramps up the urgency and pressure as managers look to complete their squad for the final four months of the season. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted he may look to sign two players having been in a comfortable position for so long. The Ibrox side won't be the only team looking to push through moves. Stay tuned for all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.