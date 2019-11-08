Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers get transfer target boost, Old Firm given Champions League lift, Hearts and Hibs manager latest, Brendan Rodgers on why he left Celtic for Leicester City

The latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS
The latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a goalkeeping target, the Old Firm get Champions League lift and Brendan Rodgers reveals why Leicester City attracted him.

It has been a great week for Celtic and Rangers with the teams progressing to the Betfred Cup final before recording famous European victories. In Edinburgh, it has been all about the search for a new manager. We will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around the SPFL. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.