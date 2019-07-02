Scottish Football Live: Rangers favourites to sign free agent | Celtic offer midfielder 'bumper' contract | Hibs have NEW owner | Hearts ace granted exit wish Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL: 1. Cole becomes Motherwell's 7th signing of summer Motherwell have signed striker Devante Cole on an initial six-month loan deal from Wigan Athletic. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Hibs set for healthy investment Hibernian could be the subject of an estimated 6minvestment from anEdinburgh-born businessman by the end of the week. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo The St Johnstone squad in Northern Ireland has four trialists in it - confirmed by boss Tommy Wright. (The Courier) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Lee to leave Hearts Hearts have agreed to let Olly Lee leave this summer return to England once he finds a new club. (Scotsman) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2