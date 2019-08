The news all Rangers fans were waiting for: Ryan Kent wants to come back to the club.

The Liverpool starlet is reportedly keen on forcing through a move. Elsewhere, a former Celtic favourite is available as the club are set to loan out a defender. There may be a way back for Olly Lee at Hearts and Lazio's interest in Sam Cosgrove may actually be genuine. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from the SPFL.