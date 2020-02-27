Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers ace 'wanted' by EPL side, Potential Old Firm fixture headache, Hibs' £20m plans

Scottish football's success in Europe continued on Wednesday evening with Rangers' win over Braga.

Celtic could join their rivals in the last-16 of the Europa League when they face Copenhagen tonight. It would provide the county with another huge boost in the coefficients but it would also cause some possible headaches for the SPFL when it comes to the fixture list with few dates available to play games which are still to be played. We will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for the most recent updates.