The football is coming thick and fast for the Scottish Premiership teams at a time when they are continuing to work on improving their squads for the second half of the season.

Some clubs, like Hearts, are attempting to make significant moves, while Celtic and Rangers for example are aiming to refine their squads. More moves are expected before and after the midweek round of fixtures. We will have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.