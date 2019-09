Attention is beginning to turn to the domestic games this weekend after the fallout from the international break.

While Scotland did what Scotland do on the international scene, Odsonne Edouard impressed for France U21s which has led to speculation of a return to his homeland. A Rangers signing has issued a message to fans after signing, as the Hearts support are resigned to being without a key player this weekend. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest from Scottish football.