Scottish Football LIVE: Old Firm among favourites for 145-goal striker, Rangers flop nears exit, Hearts target striker, Kris Commons on 'premature' Gerrard, Celtic ace wanted by Premier League sides,

The January transfer window is Scotland has reached the home straight with just five days remaining for clubs to wrap up their business before closure on 31 January at midnight.

Another interesting weekend of football may have changed how clubs view the final few days of the winter window. Rangers boss lambasted his players following defeat to Hearts, a result which could see the Ibrox club enter the market. In Edinburgh both Hibs and their Gorgie rivals are likely to be busy, while Celtic will be keen to hold into first team stars who have been linked with a move away with Premier League and European clubs circling. Throughout the day we will have all the latest transfer news and updates as anything happens. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.