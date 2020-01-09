Scottish Football LIVE: MLS side target Parkhead ace, Celtic's £6m target who prefers Portuguese giants, Steven Gerrard coy on Liverpool job, Whelan on Hearts exit, Rangers winger wanted by Premiership rivals

Many of the 12 Ladbrokes Premiership clubs are abroad for a training camp ahead of the restart of the season, but much of the focus is on the transfer business being done.

Key deals have already been done involving most teams. Hearts have allowed an international to leave, Scott Sinclair has departed Celtic , Aberdeen have brought in ex-Hibs ace Dylan McGeouch, while Rangers are shredding their squad. St Mirren have done business, while Hamilton have lost key players. We will have all the latest transfer news, speculation and more throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.