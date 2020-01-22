Scottish Football LIVE: Ibrox starlet set to depart, Rangers near contract agreement with £10m star, Celtic's £2m signing rules out move for ex-favourite, Hibs striker set for Premiership move

It is set to be a busy day in Scottish football with a full fixture card in the Ladbrokes Premiership this evening, while there are plenty of players on the move or on the verge of making a switch.

Our daily Scottish football live blog is here to bring you the latest transfer news and gossip from around the country as clubs continue to do the business which will set them up for the second half of the season. So, tune in throughout the day - and don't forget to hit the refresh button to as we bring you the latest updates:

All the latest SPFL news. Picture: SNS

Rangers starlet to depart?

Jordan Houston is set to depart Rangers and sign with Ayr United permanently, according to speculation.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Somerset Park, making 17 appearances for the side this season. He has also featured twice for Rangers Colts in the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

It is claimed by Rangers podcast Four Lads Had a Dream podcast that the right-back will sign a deal which will give the Ibrox side an option to bring him back.

Barisic's new deal

The Croatian has been one of the Ibrox side's key players since securing his place as the first-choice left-back.

Barisic's future had been in doubt last season and earlier in the campaign, but since netting a crucial free-kick winner against St Mirren at the end of August he has hardly looked back.

His form has been such that he has been linked with moves to Serie A giants Napoli and AS Roma.

The latter were reported to have been looking to do a loan deal with option to buy this month but dropped their interest with Rangers valuing the 27-year-old at £10million according to reports.

Now the club are nearing an extension to the player's deal which runs until 2022.

Steven Gerrard said: “We are in talks, so it is getting closer as the days go by. I am confident because the boy is happy.

“I have a fantastic relationship with Borna and he seems really settled here.

“He took a bit of time to settle but he has got the fans right where you want them. He is getting the support from the terraces his performances deserve. When you are happy as a footballer you should stay put.”

Wanyama to Celtic unlikely

The recruit of Ismaila Soro from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda will all but end any interest Celtic have in Victor Wanyama.

The Parkhead side are waiting on a work permit to be confirmed before completing the £2million signing of the Ivorian midfielder.

Former Celt ace Wanyama was wanted in the summer, but according to reports in Turkey he is set to complete a move to Galatasaray.

Striker to exit Hibs

Oli Shaw is set to leave Hibs for Ross County.

According to the Scottish Sun, a fee has been agreed for the 21-year-old who has barely featured under Paul Heckingbottom and Jack Ross.