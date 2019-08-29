Scottish Football LIVE: Hearts star to exit, Celtic 'to sign' €3.3m Euro star, Morelos a target for Turkish giants, Ibrox ace tipped for Premier League move, One in and one out at St Johnstone

After a busy day yesterday, which saw Celtic sign a right-back, a boost for Hibs and further Uefa punishment for Rangers, we are back at the coal face.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has tipped a team-mate to become a star at the highest level, believing he will go on to play in the Premier League. Across the city, Celtic have been linked with a move for a Premier League forward as talks continue for a left-back. Meanwhile, in Perth it is likely going to be one out, one in this week.