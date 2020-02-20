Scottish Football LIVE: Hearts midfielder targets return, Celtic ace challenges world class EPL midfielder, English legend wades into SFA criticism, Rangers on hunt for new £10m+ deal, Celtic's tactical progression

It is another important day in Scottish football with Celtic and Rangers returning to European competition as they play their first-leg ties in the Europa League knockout stages.

The Old Firm have been flying the flag for Scotland in Europe with a string of impressive performances as the country strives for a second place in the Champions League. Elsewhere, the Scottish football fraternity - fans, players, managers, directors - have been united in their disbelief, anger and confusion that James Keatings' booking for 'diving' during Inverness CT's Challenge Cup clash with Rangers Colts hasn't been overturned by a three-person panel. We will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for the most recent updates.