Scottish Football LIVE: Hearts midfielder targets return, Celtic ace challenges world class EPL midfielder, English legend wades into SFA criticism, Rangers on hunt for new £10m+ deal, Celtic's tactical progression

Share this article
0
Have your say

It is another important day in Scottish football with Celtic and Rangers returning to European competition as they play their first-leg ties in the Europa League knockout stages.

The Old Firm have been flying the flag for Scotland in Europe with a string of impressive performances as the country strives for a second place in the Champions League. Elsewhere, the Scottish football fraternity - fans, players, managers, directors - have been united in their disbelief, anger and confusion that James Keatings' booking for 'diving' during Inverness CT's Challenge Cup clash with Rangers Colts hasn't been overturned by a three-person panel. We will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for the most recent updates.

All the latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS

All the latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS