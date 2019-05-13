Scottish Football Live: Farewell to Rangers ace | Hearts star to sign | Hibs boss blasted | Motherwell wonderkid wanted by English clubs | Dundee boss latest Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Naismith close to Hearts deal Steven Naismith has said that it is inevitable that he will sign a permanent deal with Hearts when he becomes a free agent in the summer. (Edinburgh Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Killie defender hits out at Hibs boss Alex Bruce accused Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom of lacking class after he interrupted a press conference to brand the Kilmarnock defender a diver. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo Dundee wont rush into appointing Jim McIntyres successor and will seek experience in their quest for a quickfire return to the Premiership. Derek Adams, John Robertson and Jim Goodwin have all been linked. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Motherwell ace wanted man David Turnbull is wanted by Championship duo Derby and Bristol City, as well as Cardiff City. The three clubs have had the Scottish Football Writers Young Player of the Year watched. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2