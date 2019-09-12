Scottish Football LIVE: Ex-Rangers midfielder wanted Celtic move, Hearts starlet set to exit, Hibs return for Ambrose? Former Ibrox star to remain in Scotland, Craig Levein on fan pressure

A former Rangers midfielder has admitted he always dreamed of a move back to Celtic.

Liam Burt left Celtic for Rangers and returned to Parkhead this summer, while another former Ibrox midfielder could stay in Scotland. In the capital, Hearts could be set to lose a teenager to Australian side Newcastle Jets. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from Scottish football.

Celtic summer signing Liam Burt has admitted that even when he was with Rangers he wanted a return to Parkhead.

The midfielder who left Celtic for Rangers, signed a two-year deal with the Scottish champions in the summer.

He told Celtic View: “This is my boyhood club and, ever since I left, I’ve wanted to come back.

"I was around eight when I first joined Celtic and I left at Under-12 level.

“Then I was at Rangers for around eight years. Towards the end of last season, I just wasn’t enjoying my football. I had a talk with Rangers and expressed my feeling, they expressed theirs and we parted ways."

Ex-Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans could stay in Scotland.

Dundee are keen to land the Scotland international, report the Daily Record.

The Dens boss James McPake is a former team-mate of Dorrans.

The 32-year-old had his contracted terminated by mutual agreement by Rangers and has been linked with a switch to Kilmarnock, down south and abroad.