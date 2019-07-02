Daniel Sturridge

Scottish Football Live: Celtic set to sign defender | Rangers favourites to sign free agent | Hibs have NEW owner | Hearts ace granted exit wish

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL:

Celtic are closing in on their third summer signing with a deal for Rapid Vienna defender Boli Bolingoli reported to be close.
Motherwell have signed striker Devante Cole on an initial six-month loan deal from Wigan Athletic.

2. Cole becomes Motherwell's 7th signing of summer

Hibernian could be the subject of an estimated 6minvestment from anEdinburgh-born businessman by the end of the week. (Scottish Sun)

3. Hibs set for healthy investment

The St Johnstone squad in Northern Ireland has four trialists in it - confirmed by boss Tommy Wright. (The Courier)
