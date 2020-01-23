Scottish Football LIVE: Celtic's £3m midfielder's exit confirmed, Striker 'very keen' on joining Rangers, Aberdeen want striker, Hearts transfer latest, Hibs defender departs

It is just shy of a week left until the January transfer window closes and clubs have a couple of days in which to get business done before the next round of fixtures.

Last night saw all 12 Ladbrokes Premiership teams in action as the league returned from its mid-season hiatus. Even when games were going on transfer business was either being conducted, had recently finished or players were being watched. Celtic have added a second signing but may do more business, Rangers could yet move for a striker, Hearts and Hibs are set to be busy, plus more from clubs up and down the country. We will, of course, have all the latest transfer news and speculation throughout the day - and every day until the transfer window closes. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.