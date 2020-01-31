Scottish Football LIVE: Celtic interested in £15m attacker, Kamberi on his way to Rangers, McGinn completes Hibs move, Ibrox target drops signing hint, Hearts duo wanted, Josh Windass bid

The Scottish January transfer window has finally reached its denouement. Clubs have until midnight to finalise deals.

It is expected to be a busy day across the SPFL as managers try to put the final touches on their squads for the final four months of the window. It has been a steady window so far for incomings and outgoings, but it is set to be ramped up today with speculation rife. Most top-flight clubs are keen to secure at least one player, while a number of clubs also balance the books in terms of allowing players to leave for game time. We will have all the latest throughout the day, so stay tuned. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.