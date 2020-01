Many thought the speculation over a big money move from Rangers would surround Alfredo Morelos all January. However, it is Borna Barisic who has been amongst the speculation.

Rangers don't want him to go anywhere, however fringe players are set to leave both Ibrox and Celtic. Aberdeen are set to make another impressive signing to the detriment of Hearts. We will have all the transfer news and speculation as it happens throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates.