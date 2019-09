After the mania of the fourth Scottish Premiership weekend of the 2019/2020 season, which included an Old Firm fixture, plus the transfer window closing the international break has brought a lull.

There has, however, been news around the country with Celtic's apparent interest in a winger, Kilmarnock looking to Hibs to revamp their footballing operations and another Rangers player has been hit with injury. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest SPFL news, transfer speculation and more.