Scottish Football LIVE: BBC pundit questions Rangers' £12m transfer fees, Celtic star sends cryptic 'bad days' message, Old Firm battled for transfer duo, Lennon missed out on ex-Liverpool forward

Transfer deadline day was a long, busy and somewhat exciting, depending on which team you support.

Rangers got the Ryan Kent deal over the line after they agreed a fee with Liverpool before announcing it at midnight. Across the city, Celtic got the left-back they wanted, while adding promising youngsters to the team. St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Hibs all did business.