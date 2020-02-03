'Scoring goals can open doors' - Alfredo Morelos on Rangers discipline and potential transfer

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has admitted he needs to work on his discipline, but remains adamant it won't stop him from sealing a bumper move away from Ibrox.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Colombian internationalist insisted he hadn't had the same problem with officials in Finland or his homeland.

"Now that I have these problems I know I have to keep working to find a way to solve them," he added.

Explaining that his style of play seemed to get him in trouble, he continued: "I'm a very physical player, which has been a benefit to me throughout my career - I can withstand rough hits and hard tackles, I don't fear any opponent. I've never shied away from a fight, ever since I was a kid, but I'm very different off the pitch."

However, the 23-year-old - who has been linked with a string of top clubs thanks to his prolific form in light blue - doesn't fear missing out on a big move when the time is right, despite his less-than-exemplary disciplinary record since arriving in Scotland.

The former HJK Helsini frontman has been sent off seven times for Rangers albeit one was rescinded on appeal, but he insists he won't alter the way he plays.

"On the pitch I try to show my passion, to make the defenders feel my presence and to fight for the crowd," he said.

"I can see how [my disciplinary record] could affect a potential move but I also know that scoring goals can always open more doors."