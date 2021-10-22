Ryan Kent: 'Tricky' injury forces delay to Rangers return for winger

Rangers winger Ryan Kent has suffered a minor setback in his recovery from the hamstring injury which has seen him miss the Scottish champions’ last seven matches.

By Stephen Halliday
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 1:14 pm
Rangers winger Ryan Kent has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury during the Europa League match against Lyon at Ibrox on September 16. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Steven Gerrard had initially hoped to have Kent available again for Sunday’s league game at St Mirren but revealed the 24-year-old may now have to wait until next weekend’s trip to Motherwell.

“We’ve had to slow down on Ryan slightly,” said the Rangers manager as he provided an update on the player who damaged the hamstring during the Europa League defeat at home to Lyon in September.

“He had a decent hamstring injury in there, in a real tricky area. When we’ve been really close to having him back with the team, we’ve just had a little signal that we have to come back off him for three, four, maybe five days.

“We are hoping to have him available around the Aberdeen game (next Wednesday). If not, it will be the one after (against Motherwell).”

