Ryan Kent to Rangers: Update on Liverpool winger's situation after "downing tools" claims

Liverpool will not budge on their stance over Ryan Kent and the winger will not be allowed to join Rangers on loan.

Reports in Scotland suggested the 22-year-old, whose solitary first-team appearance for the Reds came in an FA Cup tie in January 2016, was prepared to try to force a move back to Ibrox, where he had a successful spell last season.

However, Liverpool's position has been clear from the start of the summer in that they see no value for them or the player in allowing him to return on loan and that will not change.

The club's preference is to sell last season's Scottish young player of the year and they are looking for something in the region of £7 million - a figure Rangers boss and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard cannot meet.

Manager Jurgen Klopp last month outlined the Merseyside club's reasoning, saying: "Going back? If Rangers can buy him. The time is over giving him on loan.

"At a specific age, a player needs to find a place to settle and stuff like this. A loan is not planned."

The PA news agency understands, despite claims Kent may "down tools" at Liverpool to force through a move, that the winger's behaviour has been exemplary.