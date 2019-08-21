Ryan Kent prepared to 'down tools' - details revealed of proposed Rangers move

Ryan Kent is prepared to "down tools" in a bid to force through a move back to Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

The winger has a £7 million price tag on his head but has not attracted any bidders so far in the current transfer window.

Ryan Kent wants to come back to Rangers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not want to send the player out on loan again, though Kent is apparently unhappy that he's stuck in limbo; far down the pecking order for opportunities in the first-team and unsatisfied with playing under-23s football.

It is understood that he'll strongly lobby for a move back to Ibrox where he enjoyed a fruitful spell last season, which culminated in him receiving the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

Rangers are unable to afford the asking price, though they hope to strike a deal that would see Kent return on loan for another campaign with an option to buy at the end of it.

The attacker was absent from Liverpool's most recent under-23s squad despite being fully fit.