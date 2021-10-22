Ryan Jack gives Rangers major boost - but there's only a 50/50 chance for Leon Balogun

Ryan Jack has not played for Rangers since limping out of their match against Dundee United at Ibrox on February 21. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland midfielder Jack has not played since February due to a long-standing calf issue which required surgery in the summer.

But the 29-year-old has finally resumed full training with the Scottish champions and could even make his comeback within the next fortnight.

“It’s a big day for Ryan Jack because he’s back with the team for the first time today in seven months,” said Gerrard on Friday morning.

“That’s a big plus for us. Hopefully he can push on now and push through, we can get some 11 v 11 work in his legs and he can be back in the team in the next couple of weeks.”

Gerrard, meanwhile, will give central defender Leon Balogun every opportunity to prove his fitness ahead of Sunday’s Premiership fixture at St Mirren.

The Nigerian international limped out of the Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday with a hamstring strain, having made the breakthrough with his first competitive goal for Rangers.

“We’ll give him every chance for the weekend, he’s not ruled out just yet,” said Gerrard. “He’s still a doubt. We’ll assess him as the day goes on and we’ll try and get him recovered.

“I’d still say he’s got an outside chance for the weekend but we also have to analyse the risk. So we’ll make a really late decision on that one but it’s probably 50-50 where we stand now.”

