Ryan Jack earns Scotland recall after impressing for Rangers but decision still to be made on Leigh Griffiths

Midfielder Ryan Jack has been rewarded with an international recall after his strong start to the season at Rangers.





Steve Clarke will announce his latest squad on Tuesday afternoon at Hampden Park and Jack will feature among the names for the crucial home Euro 2020 double-header against Russia and Belgium.

The Scotland manager wanted to call up Jack for his first squad after replacing Alex McLeish for the double-header against Cyprus and Belgium in June. However, the Ibrox midfielder informed the Scotland camp that he was injured. He missed one game for his club in the spring due to a foot complaint but played in Rangers’ final eight games of the season.

Jack was only involved for one Scotland game under McLeish – the 4-0 thrashing by Belgium just under a year ago. His only other previous cap was earned in another friendly, the 1-0 defeat by the Netherlands when Malky Mackay was in temporary charge following Gordon Strachan’s departure - Jack played at right-back.

It is in the heart of midfield where Jack has impressed this season. His latest stand-out performance came in Sunday’s 1-0 win over St Mirren when he was named man of the match.

Manager Steven Gerrard has spoken about Jack’s growing influence on the side on several occasions in recent weeks.

“I’m not going to take any credit for Ryan Jack,” said Gerrard after Rangers defeated Hibs 6-1. “I remember the first session I watched when I came here and 10 minutes in, I turned to my staff and said, ‘He wants to be part of this’. I only had to see him for 10 minutes. He had everything I want to see. He is hungry, he’s a winner."

Jack’s presence will augment the midfield options. Clarke is already well served in the area with the likes of Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Kenny McLean and Scott McTominay.

Meanwhile, the Scotland boss will decide overnight whether to bring Leigh Griffiths back into the Scotland fold for the first time since he took a break from football for personal reasons in December last year.

The striker has scored three times in seven appearances for Celtic this season and played the last 12 minutes of his side’s 3-1 win over Hearts on Sunday. He also started for the reserves at old club Dundee in the Reserve Cup on Monday. Griffiths scored from the penalty spot in a 4-2 win for Celtic at Dens Park.



He last played for Scotland in a 2-0 win over Albania at Hampden nearly 12 months ago. He has four goals in 19 games, including a double against England.