Russell Martin, former Rangers and Scotland defender, appointed new manager of MK Dons

Former Rangers and Scotland international defender Russell Martin has been appointed the new manager of MK Dons.

The 33-year-old, who made 17 appearances for the Ibrox side during a loan spell in the 2017/18 season, has succeeded Paul Tisdale - just months after completing his coaching badges in the summer.

The League One side parted ways with Tisdale on Saturday night after their 3-1 loss at home to Tranmere Rovers, and have named Martin, capped 29 times for his country, as his replacement.

The Brighton-born former Norwich centre-back moved to Stadium MK in January 2019, initially on a short-term deal until the end of the 2018/19 season, but extended his stay into the following campaign. He has so far made nine appearances in all competitions this term.

Martin told MK Dons' official website: "I’m excited and proud to have been given this opportunity to become manager of MK Dons.

"Football management is something that I’ve been preparing for, for a long time and this is an opportunity I’m ready to take on.

“I must thank [owner] Pete Winkelman and the board for placing their trust in me. I accept their challenge to improve on the recent results and the current league position, and I will give everything I’ve got to repay their faith.

“We’ve got work to do and we will need everyone working as one in order to achieve what we want to achieve – players, staff and fans included. We will turn this around together."

Martin takes charge with immediate effect, and his first task will be to steer the Dons through their FA Cup first-round tie with League Two side Port Vale.