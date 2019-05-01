Rumour Mill: Rangers want Watford star | Celtic and German giants eye Livingston ace | Dundee United keen on Rangers man

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers keen on Hornets ace

Andre Gray (centre) celebrates a goal for Watford. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a move for Watford striker Andre Gray.

The 27-year-old joined the Hornets two years ago for £18 million after impressing at Burnley, but hasn’t been able to hold down a regular spot under Javi Gracia.

And Gray is understood to be a potential target for the Ibrox side if they lose Alfredo Morelos. (Evening Times)

Kelly on Hamburg’s radar as Celtic keep tabs

Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly is on Hamburg’s radar with Celtic also keeping tabs, according to reports. The ‘keeper has had a fine season between the sticks for Livi and could be available for as little as £50,000 this summer.

However, Kelly’s willingness - or lack thereof - to be content as a back-up could see him snub a move to Parkhead.

Ipswich, Wigan, Barnsley and Reading are all thought to be keen as well. (The Sun)

United eye Wallace

Dundee United are weighing up a move for out-of-contract Rangers defender Lee Wallace.

The former Hearts man is not thought to be part of Steven Gerrard’s plans and Robbie Neilson is understood to be keen on taking the ex-Gers skipper to Tannadice. (Daily Record)

Pick your own team, Caldwell tells Jags

Gary Caldwell has instructed his players to pick their own team for Saturday’s crucial relegation clash with Queen of the south.

The former Hibs and Celtic defender has reportedly asked his players to write down their starting line-up for the must-win game so he knows which players he can trust.

He said: “There has been nothing massive or dramatic come from it – but it’s given us a little insight into what the players are thinking.” (Daily Record)

Wilmots on Scotland radar

Former Belgian boss Marc Wilmots is under consideration for the Scotland job.

The former Belgium international was last in charge of the Ivory Coast in 2017 but is understood to be keen to talk to Hampden bosses about succeeding Alex McLeish.

Former Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham boss David Moyes was named as the new favourite with one bookmaker earlier this week. (The Sun)

Defoe ‘can score 40 goals for Rangers’

Former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has backed Jermain Defoe to score 40 goals for Rangers next season.

The 36-year-old signed an 18-month loan deal with the Light Blues and Redknapp, who signed the striker numerous times in his career, has backed him to light up the Scottish Premiership next season.

“Jermain looks after himself so well. He lives right, he’s not a drinker, he’s totally dedicated. Can he get 40 goals? Yes, of course. Without a doubt. Jermain will always score goals. He’s an amazing finisher,” Redknapp said. (Daily RecorD)