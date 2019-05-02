Rumour Mill: Rangers deal for EPL midfielder | Middlesbrough want Celtic ace | Boost for Gers in player chase | Brown ‘did nothing wrong’

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers nearing Davis deal

Wheeling and dealing: Steven Gerrard has signed Jake Hastie and is preparing a deal for Steven Davis. Picture: PA

Rangers are making progress with a permanent deal for Steven Davis, according to reports.

The Northern Irish midfielder joined on loan from Southampton and while the 34-year-old was used sparingly to begin with, he has become a regular feature in the side.

Talks are understood to have taken place over a permanent deal for Davis. (The Sun)

Brown: I did nothing wrong

Scott Brown has maintained his innocence in the wake of the last Old Firm melee as he prepares to lead Celtic to their eighth consecutive league title at Pittodrie on Saturday afternoon.

He overturned a ban and a charge of “not acting in the best interests of association football” following the scenes after Celtic’s 2-1 win over Rangers in March after he had celebrated the victory in front of the visiting supporters.

“Every pundit, punter and ex-assistant managers as well tried to have a little go at me so that was nice. I don’t think I did anything really wrong,” he said. (The Scotsman)

Boro want Sinclair

Middlesbrough are keen on signing Celtic winger Scott Sinclair, despite the Hoops being on the verge of activating a clause in the former Manchester City star’s contract to keep him in Glasgow for another 12 months.

But Boro are keen on bringing the 30-year-old back to England whether they are promoted to the Premier League or not and are believed to be preparing a £2 million bid in the summer.

As things stand, Sinclair will be able to leave Celtic on a free transfer next summer. (The Sun)

Old Firm clubs to withdraw reserve teams

Celtic and Rangers are both set to withdraw their under-20s teams from the reserve league next season as they look to create a more authentic experience for their up-and-coming players.

Both teams have expressed a desire to move away from the current format amidst suggestions that the sterile nature of the environment does not enhance the development of players on the cusp of first-team level.

Rangers won the Alkass International Cup in February while Celtic have competed in the Uefa Youth League. Such opposition provides a challenge that neither team believes they have been able to get domestically. (The Scotsman)

Kent hints at Rangers return

Ryan Kent has hinted at an Ibrox return next year after the Rangers winger admitted he is “tired of changing clubs each year”.

The Liverpool youngster has impressed for the Light Blues and the 22-year-old has been nominated for both the Young Player and Player of the Year awards.

He said: “I want to kickstart my career somewhere. I am tired of changing clubs each year and I want to settle down somewhere.” (The Sun)

McGregor: My best season... but I voted for Rangers star!

Callum McGregor believes he has enjoyed his best season after being nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award.

But the Celtic midfiedler revealed he voted for Rangers goalkeeper and namesake Allan McGregor.

The Scotland international said: “I just think Allan has been outstanding. There were so many moments when he was keeping Rangers in it in Europe with massive saves. His experience has been massive.” (Daily Record)