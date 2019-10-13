Ross Wilson 'to be unveiled as Rangers director of football' after Southampton resignation amid reports of 'major Ibrox announcement'

Rangers could unveil Ross Wilson as the club's new director of football early this week, after he resigned his position at Southampton.

The 36-year-old was at Ibrox on Saturday for the Rangers Legends v Liverpool Legends match, and the former Falkirk chief could be unveiled as early as Monday in his new role.

Wilson has played a key role in Southampton's transfer business and, among other deals, helped the club bank a major profit on the £75 million sale of Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool. He is understood to have been on Rangers' radar for some time after impressing owners Dave King and Douglas Park and has turned down two previous offers from the Gers.

He will work closely alongside managing director Stewart Robertson and manager Steven Gerrard, and will also take a seat on the board, according to the Telegraph.

As well as Falkirk and Southampton, Wilson was successful at both Watford and Huddersfield before joining the Saints in 2015 - shortly before the arrivals of van Dijk, Cedric Soares and Oriol Romeu.

He also played a key role in the acquisition of French defender Yan Valery, who joined the club's academy from Rennes for just £80,000 - and is now a fully-fledged first-team player.