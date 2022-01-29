Ross County's Regan Charles-Cook 'hurt and frustrated' by racist messages after scoring against Rangers

Ross County striker Regan Charles-Cook has been left “hurt and frustrated” after receiving racist messages following the 3-3 draw with Rangers in Dingwall.

By Matthew Elder
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 4:54 pm
Ross County's Regan Charles Cook (left) celebrates after scoring in the 3-3 draw with Rangers (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The 24-year-old Englishman struck his team’s second goal, and his 10th of the season, to help the Highlanders claim a vital point in the battle to avoid relegation as Rangers dropped two points in the title race.

Charles-Cook revealed via Twitter afterwards that he had been subjected to racist abuse online.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

He posted: "I am extremely hurt and frustrated to come off the pitch today and be left with multiple messages of racist abuse.

"This makes us stronger and we will continue to fight against racism!”

Ross County confirmed that the matter has been passed to police.

A club statement read: “We are disappointed that our player Regan Charles-Cook has been subjected to racist abuse online following today’s match.

"We will give Regan all of our support and will work with the police and relevant parties to ensure these messages are properly dealt with. #WeStandWithRegan.”

