Robbie Neilson comments on Lee Wallace amid Dundee United signing rumours

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson insists his side are not poised to sign Lee Wallace in the summer window.

Rangers left-back Lee Wallace. Picture: SNS

Speaking on Wednesday night’s Sportsound, the Tannadice boss was asked about Wallace after newspaper reports had linked the player with a reunion with his former Hearts team-mate.

The Rangers left-back is out of contract at the end of the season and certain to move on after eight years at Ibrox.

Neilson, while admitting he was a fan of the player, revealed there were no plans to swoop in for the 31-year-old.

“I saw that this morning. I know Lee well from my time at Hearts. He’s a very good player.

“It was news to me when I saw it in the papers today. He’s a fantastic player.

“I’m sure Lee will have a lot of options. Whether it be Scotland, England or abroad.

“He’s a very, very good player so there will be a lot of teams interested in Lee.”