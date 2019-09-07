Revealed: What was spent on international transfers in the summer window

The total spend world-wide in the most recent transfer window was £4.7 billion.

The figure relates only to international transfers, which for Fifa purposes includes those between Scotland and England.

The total was revealed at this week's Edinburgh Sports Conference by Jacques Blondin, Fifa’s Head of TMS (Transfer Matching System).

It means Ryan Kent’s £7 million deadline day move from Liverpool to Rangers, confirmed close to midnight on Monday, makes up part of the figure. As does the £25m deal which saw Kieran Tierney move from Celtic to Arsenal.

They were just two of 8,746 transfers completed around the world between 1 June and 2 September. Only 18.5 per cent involved fees and less than 40 per cent of these were above £1m. There were 377 transfers completed in the women’s game in the same period.

Among the biggest international deals this summer has been the transfer of 19-year-old striker Joao Felix from Benfica to Atletico Madrid for £113m, the most expensive deal of the transfer window.

Eden Hazard left Chelsea for Real Madrid for a reported £89m and Romelu Lukaku joined Internazionale from Manchester United for £74m.