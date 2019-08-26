.

Revealed: The sweeping price changes in which Scottish Premiership manager will leave their job first - including Steven Gerrard, Paul Heckingbottom and Craig Levein

The league season is only three games old but there has already been sweeping changes in which manager will leave their post first.

Ahead of the new campaign the likes of Paul Heckingbottom and Neil Lennon were among the managers deemed safest in their job by the bookies with Angelo Alessio strong favourite to lose his job first. However, there have been big changes. Click and scroll through to see McBookie's latest odds.

33/1

1. Steven Gerrard - Rangers

33/1
25/1

2. Stephen Robinson - Motherwell

25/1
20/1

3. Gary Holt - Livingston

20/1
16/1

4. Stuart Kettlewell/Steven Ferguson - Ross County

16/1
