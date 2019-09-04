Revealed: The difference in Europa League ticket prices for Celtic and Rangers fans

Have your say

Rangers supporters will have to pay £39 more than their Celtic counterparts for Europa League group stage packages.

Ibrox season ticket holders were told on Tuesday that the cost of a three-match package was £111, which is significantly higher than Celtic's £72 package.



The price of general sale packages sits at £123 for Rangers and £84 for Celtic.

Steven Gerrard's men will face off against Feyenoord, Porto and Young Boys after making it all the way from the first qualifying round to the group stages for the second season running.

Celtic, meanwhile, take on Lazio, Rennes and Cluj.