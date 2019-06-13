Revealed: Rangers provide Scotland support with more fans than Celtic, Aberdeen and Hearts

It is an argument which arises every time the Scotland are set to play.

Which clubs provide the most number of fans and, conversely, which club's fans take little interest in the national team?

It is often felt, in a sweeping generalisation, that the Celtic and Rangers fans are not overly bothered with Scotland, preferring to concentrate on supporting the two behemoths of Scottish football.

The Tartan Army, it is believed, is made up of fans from lower league clubs, while Aberdeen is thought of as a stronghold for the supporters of the national team.

Yet, data revealed by the digital manager of the SFA shows that Rangers have the biggest percentage of fans among Scotland Supporter Club members.

They are followed by four of the other 'big five' - if you will. Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs, in that order.

Michael Bochel tweeted: "Probably a good opportunity to dispel some myths about the Scotland support. Based on the last time I looked (Dec 2018) the teams supported by Supporter Club members in order of % were:

Rangers

Aberdeen

Celtic

Hearts

Hibs

Kilmarnock

Dundee United

St Mirren"