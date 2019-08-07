Revealed: £10.8m Premier League midfielder turned down Rangers move last season

The father of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has revealed his son turned down the chance to join Rangers last summer.

The 20-year-old midfielder, valued at just shy of £11 million, is viewed as one of the most promising talents in his age range in England.

He starred for Derby County last season with nine goals and four assists, working under Stamford Bridge legend Frank Lampard.

Now Mount's father Tony has revealed that the young talent - who signed a new five-year deal with the Blues last month - had several offers on the table.

Speaking to The Sun, Mount senior said: "We went up to London and met Frank [Lampard] and Jody [Morris]. Frank was brilliant, explaining what he could give Mason.

"He knew him inside out and was talking about games he'd watched Mason play."

As well as Derby, there was interest from RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in Germany, Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon and Bournemouth and Norwich in England.

Rangers were also keen on the midfielder, with Mount's father adding: "We spoke to Steven Gerrard about going to Rangers and Steven Gerrard was very similar - ‘I’ve watched Mason, know him inside out and want him to come on a journey with me.’

"I said to Mason, 'don't rush into it, we've got to think about it - I like Werder Bremen, and Norwich was a good meeting.'

"He said, 'No, Dad, I'm going to Derby - I want to work for Frank Lampard.'"

With Chelsea under a transfer embargo, Mount could very well find himself getting Premier League minutes this season - although with a star-studded midfield cast including Willian, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho, it won't be an easy task forcing his way into Lampard's starting line-up.