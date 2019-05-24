Reports claim Rangers close to completing three signings

Have your say

Rangers are close to completing the signing of three players, according to various reports.

The Light Blues are finalising a deal to bring Sheyi Ojo on loan from Liverpool, the Daily Mail has stated.

Sheyi Ojo is said to be close to agreeing a move to Rangers.

The 21-year-old will sign a new long-term deal at Anfield before the loan is completed.

Ojo will follow in the footsteps of Ryan Kent and Ovie Ejaria by making the move from Merseyside to Glasgow to work under Steven Gerrard.

Meanwhile, Rangers are also said to be on the verge of signing Sporting Lisbon youngster Umaro Balde.

The Evening Times claims the 16-year-old is ready to agree a two-year contract after impressing in a trial period.

The Glasgow paper also reports that Tottenham Hotspur kid Albert Rachi is on the radar of the Ibrox side.

The 15-year-old is an Albanian youth international and has caught the eye of Rangers' talent-spotters.

