Reports claim Rangers are chasing Ivory Coast international

Rangers are looking to sign centre-back Simon Deli, according to reports in the Czech Republic.

The Ivory Coast international has played his football for Slavia Prague since 2015 following a move from rivals Sparta.

Slavia Prague defender Simon Deli.

Rangers have reportedly made contact about a move for the defender, who holds a €2.5million release clause in his contract.

According to Czech outlet iSport, Rangers are initially unwilling to meet that demand but it now seems that negotiations are heading in the right direction.

There is competition for the seven-cap defender from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Steven Gerrard is in the market for a fourth option at centre-half having added George Edmundson to the corps alongside Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.