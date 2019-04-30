Reports claim Hibs will lead chase for Rangers midfielder this summer

Hibs will be among the favourites to sign Greg Docherty if Rangers chose to allow the midfielder to leave this summer, according to the Scottish Sun.

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty. Picture: Getty

Head of recruitment Graeme Mathie is said to have watched the player several times and is hoping he can help bring the talented Scot to Easter Road during the summer window.

The 22-year-old has spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Shrewsbury after being advised by manager Steven Gerrard that he’d struggle for regular playing time at Ibrox.

With Steven Davis and Glen Kamara arriving in the January window, and Rangers expected to court an attacking midfielder this summer, it could make Docherty’s task of breaking into the starting XI even tougher next term.

The former Hamilton midfielder has been in excellent form in League One since making the move down south, scoring 10 times in 49 appearances.