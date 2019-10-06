Report claims there is a 'barrier' between Rangers and their pursuit of Ross Wilson

Rangers will have to wait on the 'blessing' of Southampton owner Gao Jisheng if they wish to recruit Ross Wilson, according to the Sunday Post.

The Ibrox side have earmarked Wilson as the perfect replacement for Mark Allen as the club's new director of football.

Rangers are on the search for a new director of football.

Wilson is reportedly keen in the move, despite previously turning down an advance from Rangers, after a conversation with manager Steven Gerrard.

However, he'll need to get the OK from Jisheng before he leaves his post as director of football operations with the English Premier League club.

Rangers are on the hunt for a new director of football after Allen left the club last month, citing "family reasons".

