Rangers youngster Zak Rudden nears move to Partick Thistle

Teenage striker Zak Rudden is set to join Partick Thistle from Rangers for a nominal fee.

Thistle manager Ian McCall confirmed to BBC Scotland that a deal has been agreed for the 19-year-old, with the Firhill club picking up the forward for a nominal fee with a sell-on clause.

Details are still to be finalised but Rudden is expected to return to the Championship where he scored 12 goals on loan to Falkirk during the 2018/19 season.

The teenager had spent the first half of this season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, where he scored two goals.