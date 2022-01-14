Rangers winger Kai Kennedy seals fresh loan deal as return to Ibrox moves closer

Hamilton Accies have announced the 19-year-old’s arrival at the FOYS Stadium until the end of the season – and he will be pitched straight into a match against his former team-mates on Saturday.

Kennedy said: “I have spoken with the gaffer at length about what he sees for me here and I am really excited for that and I just can’t wait to get started.”

The winger, who was subject of transfer interest from West Ham a year ago, has made a series of short-term moves away from Ibrox as part of his long-term development.

Kai Kennedy will be pitched into the Accies' squad for Saturday's match against his former team-mates Dunfermline. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Rangers rate the winger highly and will keep tabs on his latest move as he gradually builds experience and progressively moves closer and closer back to Ibrox.

Kennedy’s first loan to Inverness was a success on the field, but he moved closer to the central belt and spent the second half of last season at Raith Rovers. A move to west Fife followed with Dunfermline in the first half of 2020-21 but after a spell on the sidelines the loan was terminated and a fresh deal arranged in Lanarkshire, despite John Hughes’ desire to keep him at the Pars.

Accies boss Stuart Taylor said: “We are delighted to welcome Kai to the football club. He is a very direct winger and one who will excite supporters with his direct style of play.

“I believe he is a great addition to the group of lads we have here and he’s a symbol of the identity we are working to build here.”